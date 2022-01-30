Commentary: Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy an opportunity for Singapore to become Asia’s leading international air hub

SINGAPORE: The pandemic has had a decimating impact on international hub airports with Asia Pacific particularly hard hit due to border closures and travel restrictions.

Changi Airport handled only 3.05 million passengers in 2021, or 4.5 per cent of the 68.3 million passengers handled in 2019.

Changi has slipped completely out of the rankings of top airports globally after having ranked seventh in 2019 for international passenger traffic and eighteenth for total passenger traffic.

Changi is hardly alone as all Asia-Pacific airports have slipped out of the top 20 international rankings.

Airports outside Asia have done much better, having benefited from a much earlier and broader reopening of their regions and neighbouring regions. Amsterdam, Dubai and Istanbul each handled over 25 million international passengers last year.

However, Changi has performed better during the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia.