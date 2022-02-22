Commentary: Beijing grows frustrated at Hong Kong's handling of the pandemic

HONG KONG: After remoulding the media, education, civil society and electoral system in the wake of the Hong Kong protests in 2019, Beijing has forced the territory to embrace its zero-COVID policies.

It is proving tough for the city’s economy. In concert with Beijing’s move to shut off its border with Hong Kong, the city’s connection cords to both China and the rest of the world have effectively been cut as international travellers, subject to a two-week quarantine, have slowed to a dribble.

Danny Lau whose organisation represents the city’s small- and medium-sized businesses, said his members “cannot see the end of this black tunnel”.

HONG KONG LOOKS LENIENT COMPARED TO CHINA

But apart from the common legal system left over from colonial days and a convertible currency, there is one other area where Hong Kong is still distinguishable from the mainland: Its leniency when officials breach rules.

An outbreak of about 150 cases of the Delta variant across the border in Guangdong in August 2021 left 11 officials out of work, in one example of the dozens of Chinese officials disciplined over flare-ups of COVID-19 in the country.

In Hong Kong, however bad the COVID outbreaks have been, officials have by and large stayed put during the pandemic, even now with cases rising in the city.

Last month, after the first community Omicron cases, it emerged that 15 officials had attended a karaoke birthday party in breach of government rules. Guests subsequently tested positive.