Commentary: Films starring Asians are winning worldwide acclaim - but why not Hong Kong movies?

But other big-budget films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Disney’s Mulan remake have been giving Asian actors from Tony Leung to Donnie Yen more exposure in Western cinema.

What Yeoh, Leung and Yen have in common is that their careers began in Hong Kong. Indeed, Western films that feature martial arts - Everything Everywhere All At Once included - borrow heavily from Hong Kong’s rich cinema tradition.

But films made in Hong Kong no longer enjoy the same global renown they once did in the 80s and 90s. In the meantime, other Asian films like Telugu action epic RRR and South Korean dark comedy Parasite have made it to the Oscars.

HONG KONG MOVIE INDUSTRY NOW IN LIMBO

In their golden era, Hong Kong movies were defined by dangerous action stunts and a cinematic filming style. The high volume and massive variety of productions, from Stephen Chow's comedy, Chow Yun-fat's drama to Leslie Cheung and Andy Lau's love stories, won fans overseas.

However, the city's movie industry is now in limbo. Hong Kong, once the Hollywood of the East, has seen a drastic 80 per cent decrease in local production in the last 30 years, with fewer than 30 local movies shown in theatre last year.

Stiff competition from Hollywood, as well as Chinese, Taiwanese and Korean productions since the millennium diminished local and international attention for Hong Kong movies. Rising production costs further triggered the downfall.