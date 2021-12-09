Commentary: Hong Kong’s big dilemma - opening up to China versus resuming more links with rest of the world

HONG KONG: To the chagrin of the business community, the Hong Kong government still maintains strict quarantine measures for most coming into the city.

We have seen some exemptions, like those made for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and actress Nicole Kidman who was in town to film a series for Amazon. But these are few and are in between.

Hong Kong’s stringent travel rules remain the reality. Quarantines for up to three weeks have been slapped on travellers.

In the city, whether requiring the use of the LeaveHomeSafe contact tracing app to enter all government facilities from November or restaurants from Thursday (Dec 9) onwards, these measures are meant to align the city with China’s and allow for the reopening of the China-Hong Kong border.

WHY REOPENING MATTERS

Why is a reopening of borders so important to many stakeholders in Hong Kong? Hong Kong has been the world’s freest economy. Economic figures tell a story of how it’s been severely impacted even before the coronavirus hit.

Despite booming economic growth of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter, Hong Kong’s 2021 GDP is expected to land lower than levels seen before the coronavirus and the protests of HK$2.893 trillion (US$361.7 billion) in 2018.

Thankfully, trade in goods has returned to 2018 levels. This is expected as sea and air cargo can still be moved freely in and out of the international logistics centre.