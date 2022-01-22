Commentary: Backlash over Hong Kong’s hamster cull reveals simmering dissent

HONG KONG: In a place with fairly low levels of public trust in its leaders, Hong Kong’s top COVID-19 expert, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung or “Dr Ducky”, has become a most respected figure.

Known for his Donald Duck-style medical grade face masks, the professor is first on the scene at any outbreak in one of the world’s last “COVID-zero” holdouts. Reporters hang on his every word. He is so popular he has even been immortalised in adoring cartoons.

But his move to back the Hong Kong government’s abrupt culling of more than 1,000 hamsters and small animals, after two COVID cases were discovered at Little Boss pet shop, has been controversial. The professor has come under attacks so fierce that he has reportedly received death threats.

The professor has urged locals to understand his decision. There was a small chance that the hamsters – which came in two batches from the Netherlands – had been the source of the outbreak, he said, and there was not space to quarantine them nor time to wait in case they infected more people.

“If this mutant virus is not stopped, it may spread to the whole of Hong Kong, the mainland and even overseas, triggering another disaster,” he said, according to RTHK, the government broadcaster.