Commentary: Zero-COVID makes it almost impossible to travel in and out of Hong Kong

HONG KONG: At 1am in Istanbul, I began to doubt that I would make it back to Hong Kong. I had been travelling for 24 hours and had no ticket home. I was stranded and despair was creeping in.

I was returning from New York, where I had dashed in early March after my grandfather’s death. Getting back proved to be a challenge. My voyage – which before the pandemic was 16 hours non-stop – would take 80 hours and three flights (with another three cancelled).

My misadventure is a case study of how, despite easing some entry requirements last month, Hong Kong’s single-minded zero-COVID policy is a deterrent to travel, punishing enough to cordon off “Asia’s World City”.

Istanbul, Turkey had been one of the few transit options. But my connection was cancelled when Hong Kong barred the route after more than three COVID-19 cases were detected on a previous flight, under a new “circuit breaker” policy.

AN ABUNDANCE OF TROUBLES AND HASSLES

A surly airline representative at the airport was immune to my pleas for a replacement flight, declaring that “the pandemic is already over”.

Not in Hong Kong. Even as restrictions are being loosened elsewhere, the city is far from returning to normal. Long-suffering residents, separated from loved ones abroad for more than two years, now call it “Asia’s Walled City”.