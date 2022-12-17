Commentary: Lifting travel curbs may not revitalise Hong Kong economy

LONDON: One of the first things many Hong Kong residents took on Wednesday morning (Dec 14) was to delete the city’s contact tracing app, LeaveHomeSafe, from their phones. The requirement to check in on the app upon entering premises was lifted in the latest round of COVID-19 policy revisions.

These changes follow the wave of protests against strict COVID-19 measures that swept through China, and the country relaxing its rigid control. Hong Kong took its cue from Beijing in retiring its COVID-19 tracking app.

Hong Kong Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau, who has hit back at critics of the city’s pandemic strategy and seldom bowed to pressure, has fallen in line with the central government's updated policy, despite the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong having exceeded that in the summer.

Hong Kong has similarly relaxed travel restrictions, most notably scrapping the “0+3” system under which travellers are not allowed entry into “high-risk premises” such as restaurants, pubs and theme parks on the first three days of arrival.