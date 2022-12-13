Snap Insight: Hong Kong lifts all travel curbs – could this be the test balloon for China’s reopening?

WELLINGTON: From Wednesday (Dec 14), Hong Kong will open up and lift all COVID-19 restrictions on travellers, announced Chief Executive John Lee on Tuesday.

Arrivals who test positive on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will still have to follow the quarantine protocols. But under the new “0+0” arrangement, those who test negative will no longer be issued an amber health code that had banned them from travelling freely in the city for the first three days – the so-called “0+3” regime.

MUCH-NEEDED ECONOMIC BOOSTER

This measure is good for Hong Kong. The Asian financial hub desperately needs a booster for its local economy which shrunk by 4.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 from a year earlier.

Hong Kong’s new model is certainly attractive to its neighbouring city of Shenzhen, a metropolitan city of about 18 million people.

If Hong Kong is successful in reopening to the mainland before Chinese New Year on Jan 22, 2023, there will be a lot of visitors from Shenzhen to the city, providing a strong push for the local economy.