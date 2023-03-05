Commentary: Hong Kong's ban of CBD products signals strict post-COVID era as city reopens

HONG KONG: In under two years, Hong Kong went from one of the most promising markets in Asia for cannabidiol (CBD) products to putting face creams containing the cannabis-derived ingredient on par with heroin or methamphetamine.

A new law that criminalises the possession and consumption of cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants, came into effect Feb 1, and anyone found guilty of importing, exporting or manufacturing it faces up to life in jail and a fine of HK$5 million (US$637,000). Previously the government had limited the ban to cannabis and its psychoactive derivative tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), allowing a nascent CBD industry to grow.

Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance pivot comes right as the government launches its Hello Hong Kong campaign, aimed at boosting its image among foreign investors and tourists after years of COVID-19 isolation.

Yet as the city counts on an influx of visitors to revive its economy, which contracted 3.5 per cent last year, the CBD ban potentially marks a more controlled era for the financial hub - long-known for a freewheeling social scene - after the National Security Law the put an end to a swathe of civil liberties.

While carrying CBD-infused oil for back pain is not the same as the right to gather in protest, a shroud of increased policing and punishment throughout Hong Kong society unites them.