Commentary: Hong Kong risks an irreversible tech brain drain

YOUNG AND EDUCATED

The vast majority of emigrating Hongkongers are highly educated, with 37.3 per cent holding undergraduate degrees and 32.2 per cent holding masters degrees according to a recent survey. Other countries, such as Australia and Canada, are also attracting a smaller but significant number of Hong Kong’s young and educated top earners.

It is no coincidence that this mass exodus comes amid the July 2020 enactment of the National Security Law. Disillusioned with the end of Hong Kong’s autonomy, electoral democracy and rule of law, Hongkongers with the means to do so have voted with their feet - especially parents who are worried about a new nationalist school curriculum.

Hong Kong’s tech sector provides few reasons for homegrown talent to remain. The government has struggled over the last two decades to develop its tech strategy - publishing blueprint after blueprint, but consistently failing to train or attract local and outside talent or build up Hong Kong’s appeal for global or mainland Chinese tech firms.

Despite the sector consistently falling short of finding talent to fill local jobs, the government still urges citizens to head to mainland China to seek opportunities. But despite such efforts, in a recent survey 79 per cent of respondents said that they were not interested in working or living in mainland China.

Instead of supporting the struggling local tech sector, the government has made things worse. A subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation has garnered more than HK$1.6 billion (US$220 million) worth of government contracts, undercutting local information technology services firms in favour of mainland state-owned players.

Government tech policies favour spending billions on mega-infrastructure projects. Decades in the making, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop cost more than HK$52.5 billion just for its planning and the construction of the first eight buildings. It will not be operational until late 2024.