Commentary: 500,000 free air tickets won’t be enough to revive Hong Kong’s battered tourism sector

0+3 RULE A HINDRANCE FOR VISITORS

To travel to Hong Kong today, one must have vaccination proof and a negative rapid antigen test result before departure. Upon arrival, travellers must undergo a PCR test. They can then return home or to an accommodation of their choice but have to monitor their own health and upload self-test results for three days, under a system dubbed "0+3".

They can go to work or school and the supermarket but are not allowed to enter “high-risk premises” such as bars or restaurants during the three days, and have to wear a mask. Overseas arrivals also need to take PCR tests on days two, four and six after entering the city.

While this is an improvement from previous punishing quarantine measures of up to three weeks in a hotel at their own expense, the measures are still confusing for locals returning to Hong Kong, not to mention tourists.

Early last month, a Facebook post by Hong Kong snooker prince Marco Fu during the 2022 Hong Kong Masters went viral. The message was short – just one sentence. But it garnered more than 20,000 reactions and nearly 1,500 comments.

In the post, Fu said he spent an hour teaching world-renowned snooker players to use LeaveHomeSafe, the app used for COVID-19 contact tracing and surveillance in Hong Kong.

Some commentators expressed their empathy, while others used the post to criticise Hong Kong’s quarantine and monitoring measures, which are among the strictest worldwide.

In another example, multiple tourists who visited Hong Kong for the Rugby Sevens earlier this month - one of the few international sports events since 2019 – were barred from entering as they had not completed the three days of medical surveillance and the stadium was listed as a “high-risk premise”.