Commentary: Hong Kong can’t live with COVID-19. Can it survive ‘zero-COVID'?

HONG KONG: In a span of just one month, Hong Kong turned from one of the “safest” places in the world to one with the worst COVID-19 death rates in the developed world. The more than 2,300 deaths recorded in one month easily surpassed the total deaths that occurred in the two years prior.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong hit a daily record high of 56,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases - and that’s likely an underestimation since authorities now rely on self-reporting.

Hong Kong still has a flight ban in place for several countries such as Australia, United Kingdom and United States. But based on recent developments, Hong Kong authorities would have quickly issued a travel ban to itself.

The severity of the Omicron wave has certainly alarmed Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Hong Kong government to “take all necessary measures” to contain the situation.

A delegation of mainland Chinese medical professionals, led by the architect of China’s “dynamic zero” strategy, Dr Liang Wannian, are already in town to bolster its frontline forces, and Chinese contractors have rushed to build makeshift hospitals.

While Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam assured that there would not be a “wholesale” mainland-style city lockdown, the authorities were planning a mandatory mass testing on all its 7.4 million residents though this is now uncertain.

Meanwhile, schools have been closed for an early summer break. Officials are also doubling down on sending infected patients into isolation facilities, and to do so, they may have to requisition hotels, housing estates and even student dormitories.