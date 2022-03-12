Commentary: Hong Kong is stuck in limbo as COVID-19 cases soar

HONG KONG: Living in a Hong Kong pummelled by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China since the start of the pandemic is like being stuck in a real-life version of Waiting for Godot.

The absurdist play by Samuel Beckett tells the story of Vladimir and Estragon, two men who agree to wait for the arrival of the titular character to give them some direction. Godot never shows up but their existential discussions about what they should do become the story.

We, too, are waiting. For an exit strategy. For lockdown. For Beijing to lay out what will happen in the nominally autonomous city. Meanwhile, a low-level panic has set in.

WHO DOES HONG KONG'S ZERO-COVID APPROACH BENEFIT?

Residents are emptying shops, forcing stores to put restrictions on the purchase of staples such as rice and noodles as well as cold and flu remedies. Parents worry about being separated from their children in quarantine if anyone tests positive.

Every conversation revolves around a single question: “Are you leaving?”

Bhavna Bharvani, a clinical counsellor, told me that many clients were suffering from learned helplessness, a psychological term that describes a depression or mental illness caused by a lack of control over the outcome of a negative situation.

“We’ve become so used to things being out of our control and being powerless to do anything, that it has become much harder to take proactive steps to make changes."