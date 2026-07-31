Commentary: Another critical oil waterway is about to close

DRIEST MONTHS ARE STILL AHEAD

The Rhine has perennially suffered from low water levels, including episodes in 1947, 1959, 1964, 1976 and a historic drought in 2018 that forced multiple industrial sites along its shore to shut down, shaving several decimal points off German economic growth. Unless it rains soon, the 2026 crisis is shaping up to be at least as bad as that of 2018; many fear it could even be worse, considering that the driest months for the Rhine - August and September - still lie ahead.

If the water gets low enough to halt traffic, the casualties would quickly spread inland.

Switzerland could be forced to tap its strategic oil reserves within weeks, as the country would struggle to source enough refined products, such as diesel, from the oil hub of Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam that usually arrive via barge. German petrochemical plants and steel foundries might need to reduce output due to a lack of raw materials, which are imported from North Sea ports.

Localised fuel shortages in Germany are also possible. Due to the high prices brought on by the Iran war, many businesses have bought as little fuel as possible in recent months and are operating on a hand-to-mouth basis. The Rhine disruption comes at the worst possible time.

Commodity traders focused on inland European markets are now watching the rain forecasts, just as their colleagues in the Middle East count drones and missiles. The most important Rhine chokepoint to watch is Kaub, a picturesque town south of Cologne, where the Rhine is flanked by medieval castles. The water level here usually stands at around 200cm at this time of year, and has a critical threshold of 78cm; below that level, most barges must reduce their loads to avoid grounding. On Tuesday (Jul 28), the water gauge dropped to just 27cm - the lowest level in recent history so early in the summer.

Without rain on the horizon, commodity traders anticipate the Kaub’s gauge will this week drop below the 25cm low seen in October 2018, reaching its lowest level in at least 36 years.