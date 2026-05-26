Commentary: Hormuz crisis has shown that the world cannot quit fossil fuels yet

SINGAPORE: The prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves across fuel markets, electricity prices, shipping routes and industrial supply chains.

The crisis highlights an uncomfortable reality: The world remains deeply dependent on fossil fuels beyond electricity and transport.

Recent climate talks in Santa Marta, Colombia, reinforced this reality. Organised to bypass the gridlock of United Nations COP summits, more than 50 governments attended the conference seeking to accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels. Discussions also covered energy security and economic resilience.

However, the absence of both the United States and China underscored the limitation of global negotiations without major powers fully engaged.

COMPLEX TASK OF PHASING OUT FOSSIL FUELS

Oil and gas are not only fuels. They also serve as feedstocks for plastics, petrochemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, synthetic textiles and industrial chemicals that underpin global supply chains.

Disruptions in fossil fuel supply therefore affect not only transport and power systems. The ripple effects extend into consumer goods and manufacturing supply chains. Japanese snack manufacturer Calbee recently announced black-and-white packaging for several snack products due to shortages of petroleum-derived materials used in printing inks.