Commentary: Why do we pay to scare ourselves for fun in haunted houses during Halloween?

SINGAPORE: Halloween is around the corner, the time of year when wearing masks used to mean a completely different thing. With almost all COVID-19 restrictions lifted, thrill seekers must be looking forward to some frightful fun in Singapore.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 10th edition at Universal Studios Singapore. We can also board a haunted aircraft at the Singapore Discovery Centre, go to the Momok Drive-Thru at Kampong Wak Hassan, or sail on a ghost ship cruise along Pulau Blakang Mati (“island of death from behind” in Malay, the former name of Sentosa).

Non-horror fans often find it hard to understand. Surely being chased by zombies and spooked by pontianak is not a feeling we would consider pleasant? Fear is generally a negative feeling many of us want to avoid.

So why would anyone spend their hard-earned money to scare themselves for fun?

WHY WOULD WE PAY TO SCARE OURSELVES?

It turns out there are several good reasons why people visit haunted houses, and they have a lot to do with hormones and our brains.

For one, there’s the adrenaline. Experiencing – even simply anticipating – the jump scares and creepy monsters stimulates both our body and mind. The fright can induce an adrenaline rush and a surge of energy on the spot.