Commentary: Do hot drinks really give you cancer?

WHAT'S THE LINK BETWEEN HOT DRINKS AND CANCER?

There is no evidence for a link between hot drinks and throat cancer and the evidence for a link between hot drinks and stomach cancer is unclear. But there is a link between hot drinks and cancers of the “food pipe” or oesophagus.

In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified drinking very hot beverages, meaning above 65°C, as “probably carcinogenic to humans” – this is the same risk category as emissions from indoor wood smoke or eating a lot of red meat.

The agency’s report found it was the temperature, not the drinks, that were responsible.

This is based mainly on evidence from South America, where studies found a link between drinking a lot of maté – a traditional herbal drink usually drunk at around 70°C – and a higher risk of oesophageal cancer.

Similar studies in the Middle East, Africa and Asia have also supported the link between drinking very hot beverages and developing oesophageal cancer.

However, until recently we didn’t have substantial research exploring this link in Europe and other Western populations.

This year, a large study of almost half a million adults in the United Kingdom confirmed drinking higher amounts of very hot drinks (tea and coffee) was associated with oesophageal cancer.

The study found that someone who drank eight or more cups a day of very hot tea or coffee was almost six times more likely to develop oesophageal cancer, compared to someone who didn’t drink hot drinks.