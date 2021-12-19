Commentary: With travel down and SHN eased, Singapore hotels need a Plan B

SINGAPORE: The tourism sector in Singapore has gone through a brutal two-year period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines, especially Singapore Airlines, which has no domestic traffic, and Changi Airport have suffered a steep demand decline, after a record year in 2019.

In the hotel industry, occupancy rates and hotel room revenues have stayed at all-time lows.

For example, in September this year, the best month for Singapore’s hotel industry during the year, room revenue was S$75.9 million, versus S$375.9 million in September 2019. The revenue per available room was S$100, half the corresponding figure in 2019.

Crowd-pulling events like the Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 Night Race, usually held in September each year, were canned.

A few, like the Bloomberg New Economic Forum held in November, are starting to breathe some life back into hotels but represent only an iota of pre-pandemic travel.

BRAVE FRONT

Despite the difficult two years and the continuing challenges posed by new coronavirus variants, the industry is putting on a brave front.