Commentary: Why investing in green funds isn’t so simple

SINGAPORE: As the climate crisis grows in urgency, many investors want to use their money to make a positive change in the world.

The predominant approach to sustainable investing is ESG, which uses environmental, social and corporate governance criteria for judging a firm’s behaviour. It promises to combine ethical or environmental considerations with financial reward, a win-win solution for investors.

ESG investing is especially important to younger investors. According to United States finance company MSCI’s report in 2020, 89 per cent of millennials expect financial planners to consider a company's ESG credentials and impact before making recommendations.

In Singapore, an HSBC survey found that 80 per cent of investors consider sustainable, environmental and ethical issues to be central to managing their investments.

In reality, only a quarter of their investments consider ESG metrics.

If the environmental and social outcomes of their choices mattered so much to retail investors, why aren’t they walking the talk?

HESITATION AND A LACK OF KNOWLEDGE

HSBC suggested this gap arises from a lack of investor awareness. 66 per cent of respondents don’t want to lose out financially when they make an ESG investment, while 58 per cent don’t know how to embark on ESG investing, even though they would like to.

There are many doubts that hold retail investors back from trying a new financial product. They want an adequate rate of return and young working adults in particular can only bear so much risk. For many of them, they are putting their life savings on the line.