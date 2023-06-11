Commentary: How much is sleep worth on a flight?

SINGAPORE: Like many frequent flyers, I find that the worst part about taking a long-haul or red-eye flight is being unable to sleep. After all, being left bleary-eyed from a sleepless flight and that feeling of disorientation and sleep deprivation in new surroundings is not a fun way to kick off a trip - be it for work or leisure.

Unfortunately for the legions of us who are not blessed with the ability to fall asleep while sitting upright, being packed into an economy class or budget flight seat is not quite conducive to drifting off to dreamland.

No matter the airline, coach seats seem to have ever-shrinking legroom and backrests with miniscule reclining angles that make it hard for one to find a restful position to catch some much-needed sleep.

Plus, with most of the plane’s passengers seated in "cattle class", the cabin tends to be rather busy throughout a flight. Besides constant interruptions for meal or drink service, one also has to deal with fellow passengers clambering over seatmates and shuffling up and down the aisles to go to the toilet or to simply stretch their legs.

Not to mention, it takes just one wailing child to disrupt the entire cabin (noise cancelling headphones can only block out that much ambient sound).

The recent news that Air New Zealand is set to launch bunk bed style sleeping pods for economy class passengers on selected long-haul flights in September next year garnered much chatter online.