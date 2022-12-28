Commentary: It’s okay not to be okay at work - how I told my boss I had bipolar disorder

SINGAPORE: It was nearly a year into my job before I told my boss that I had bipolar disorder.

Up till then, I had successfully hidden my condition. I was doing well at work; my clients were happy. Therapy sessions and psychiatrist appointments were scheduled outside of working hours or I’d take half a day of leave.

When I started my new role at a multinational software company, it seemed an obvious choice not to share my condition with my boss and colleagues. I feared the judgment and discrimination I might face and that my career prospects would be hurt if they thought the condition hindered my ability to perform at my job.

I am not alone in feeling the pressure to keep my mental health struggles to myself. A CNA-commissioned survey showed that 66 per cent of those polled were concerned about mental health stigma. A recent survey conducted by Calm Collective Asia and Milieu Insight on mental health at the workplace found that 62 per cent of Singapore respondents felt uncomfortable sharing mental health challenges with their managers.

WHEN TO TELL YOUR MANAGER

Just like a physical illness or condition, you do not have to share your mental health condition if it does not affect your ability to do your work. But if and when you face problems functioning in work activities, it might be necessary - even beneficial - to do so.