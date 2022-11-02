Commentary: Still adapting to working with Gen Z? We need to start thinking about working for Gen Z leaders

SINGAPORE: How can we better manage and work with Gen Z workers? Discussion has largely centred on those joining the workforce in the last few years, with differing views on the values Gen Z place on work-life balance and social causes, or trends like quiet quitting.

But should we be bracing for yet another major workplace shift? We need to start thinking about working for Gen Z bosses, not just with Gen Z colleagues.

Most of Gen Z - born between 1996 and 2010 - are still pursuing their education, but older cohorts have spent some time in the workforce and are already starting to emerge in leadership positions, such as managers within established organisations or as start-up founders.

Of course, the fact that the workforce must adapt to a new generation of leaders is not new. Just as baby boomer and Gen X workers had to grapple with the wave of Millennial managers, the cycle continues.