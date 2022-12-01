Commentary: HPV is known as the leading cause of cervical cancer – but it poses risks for men too

SINGAPORE: Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is by far the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide. Nearly 80 per cent of both men and women will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives.

Many people think that HPV is a woman’s problem because high-risk types of HPV are known to be the leading cause of cervical cancer.

For men, HPV infection seems to be just a minor annoyance, with the most obvious manifestations being genital warts or what is described as “cauliflower bumps” that develop in the anogenital region. These are generally caused by low-risk HPV types.

This is perhaps why most screening programmes and health awareness campaigns over the decades have been focused on increasing detection of early cervical cancer in women, resulting in poor awareness of the disease and its consequences among men.

CANCER RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH HPV INFECTION

There is growing awareness among the medical community that besides cervical cancer in women, there are cancer risks associated with high-risk HPV infection in men.