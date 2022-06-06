Commentary: HSBC executive downplaying climate risk is a wake-up call

SINGAPORE: When Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC, delivered a presentation titled “Why investors need not worry about climate risk” at a Financial Times conference in May, he touched a nerve in the finance industry and global arena alike.

Alluding to decades spent in the finance industry, Kirk said, “There’s always some nut job telling me about the end of the world”, in front of a slide headlined “Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong”.

The presentation sparked backlash in the global finance community, while HSBC quickly distanced itself from his statements. Chief executive Noel Quinn said Kirk’s remarks were “inconsistent with HSBC’s strategy” and “do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC”.

Just three days after the speech, Kirk was suspended from his role.

There are two ways to read this turn of events. One is that Kirk’s remarks were simply the provocations of an executive gone rogue. His suspension set the record straight, and financiers working hard on the green transition will carry on.

After all, green finance – finance that aims to better the environment or prevent further harm to it – is in vogue. The green bond market is projected to double in size to hit US$1 trillion by the end of this year, then US$5 trillion in 2025.

Financial institutions, regulators and citizens not only see the potential of green investing, but are also spurred by scientists’ warnings that the world is on track for 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2040.