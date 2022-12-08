Commentary: Could Anwar’s government bring back Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project?

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has assembled his Cabinet, appointing himself as the finance minister. And one of the most pressing tasks under his double portfolio will be to revise and pass the 2023 budget.

Anwar has said his primary focus would be on the economy and the rising cost of living, reflected also in the tweaking of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. With infrastructure development a clear way of boosting growth and supporting jobs, could this mark the revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project?

The HSR project was once an opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s cutting-edge transportation technology, as well as champion local development along its route.

With the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in 2018, the project was put on hold by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamed on the grounds of Malaysia’s economic difficulties.

As the world ground to a halt under COVID-19, the project was finally terminated at the end of 2020, with Malaysia paying Singapore S$102.8 million in compensation for costs incurred.

By end-2021, then prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob suggested reviving discussions on the HSR, even saying in August that he would like to see the HSR revived at the earliest opportunity - albeit with some route changes and the possibility of extending it northwards to Thailand and China.