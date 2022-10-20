Commentary: Human mini-brains in rats are an exciting discovery for science, but ethical questions abound

SINGAPORE: In the 1958 horror film, The Fly, a scientist is experimenting with an atomic transporter. A fly enters his laboratory and his atoms get mixed up with the fly, turning him into a monstrous creature part fly, part human.

Human-animal chimeras were science fiction in 1958. They are a reality today.

ARE 'HUMANISED RATS' JUST RATS?

In a world-first, scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, offering immense possibilities to study and develop treatment for neurological and psychiatric conditions.

The human brain tissue, known as brain organoids or “mini-organs”, are independent nerve structures grown in a lab from a person’s cells, such as their skin cells, using stem cell technology. Although they can’t yet replicate a full brain, they resemble features or parts of an embryonic human brain.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Oct 12, showed that the human organoids integrated into the rat brain and function, and were even capable of affecting the behaviour of the rats.

A few months later, up to one-sixth of the rat cortex was human. In terms of their biology, they were “humanised rats”.