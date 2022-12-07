Commentary: Why HR needs to go back to basics

NEW YORK: Pity HR. From hybrid work to quiet quitting, there are few current management preoccupations that do not end up becoming the human resources team’s problem.

“Human capital” is this decade’s business buzzword; a rebranding of the “our people are our greatest asset” cliche for an age when financial capital has been easier to come by than skilled labour.

If tight employment markets have made HR’s basic tasks of recruitment and retention more challenging, its job has been complicated further by the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, which forced organisations to confront how little they had really valued some of their supposed assets.

Throw in a pandemic, a revival in labour unions and the arrival of a generation with more demanding expectations of management, and it is easy to understand why one recent survey of US and UK HR professionals found that 98 per cent of them felt burnt out. (Employee burnout, incidentally, is another of the problems that HR is supposed to be solving.)

Now a turn in the economic tide means that many HR departments are dealing with wage pressures from employees struggling with high inflation while simultaneously having to manage layoffs.