Commentary: Bosses beware: Hybrid work weakens employee loyalty

LONDON: The real competition for Netflix, according to its chief executive, Reed Hastings, is not broadcasters or streaming services — but sleep.

“You get a show or a movie you’re really dying to watch,” he said five years ago, “and you end up staying up late at night, so we actually compete with sleep.”

As the hybrid mix of office and remote emerges as the future of white-collar work, could employers face a similar battle The competition for workers’ loyalty might not be industry peers but friends and family.

After years of rhetoric about the need for staff to have a “passion” for work, finding that staff now care a lot less than they once did could prove a shock for employers. In pre-pandemic days, flexible work patterns increased employer loyalty because that was a “privilege for the favoured few”, says Alan Felstead, author of a new book Remote Working.

As hybrid becomes the norm, such loyalty may diminish. One flipside of the four-day week trend is that work might become transactional and less social in the name of efficiency.

The Great Resignation, which describes the high number of job moves in various sectors across the world, could turn out to be the future of white-collar work. If workers spend less time together, their social ties will weaken, as will the attachment to an employer.