Commentary: Workers want a nearby place to escape WFH without returning to their office

LONDON: After two years in my spare bedroom, I decided to switch things up and went to work in a café in my east London neighbourhood.

As I settled in, I realised the Wi-Fi was so slow that I could not even send emails. Long black coffee barely finished, I was forced back home.

I love my flat, but in this hybrid world, the homeworking days of my partner and I don’t coincide, and the quiet does not suit me (frankly, I hate it).

REVOLUTIONISING WORKING OUT OF THE OFFICE

Plenty of others also find themselves in a situation where working from home is boring, not productive, or simply impossible.

But there is a solution. The “third space” is not the office and not home, but somewhere in between: A flexible, affordable professional space on your doorstep.

Everyone knows the cautionary tale of WeWork and its rapid overexpansion into shared workspaces that also seemed to promise a cool lifestyle (as well as free beer).

But post-pandemic, the company now offers a more flexible “on-demand” service at more than 250 locations, offering individual workers the chance to use its offices with no monthly commitment.

And an increase in sign-ups to its “all-access” membership, which gives entry to more than 700 offices, is being driven by both individuals and companies that want to give their employees more flexibility.

Dan Cable, professor of organisational behaviour at the London Business School, sees how the third space concept “solves a bunch of problems”.