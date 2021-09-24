Commentary: Hybrid work is chaos. Coping with it is hard work

LONDON: I was promised robots. Not tedious diary co-ordination to accommodate hybrid working and a daily battle for phone chargers.

In recent years, I have witnessed the growth of what you could call the future of work industrial complex.

In the pre-COVID era, on any given day you could have attended a conference, listened to a talk, or read research papers from a dizzying array of think tanks, consultancies, and influencers all speculating on the nature of upcoming jobs and work trends.

Their predicted scenarios broadly fell into two camps: The techno-dystopians who saw the widespread replacement of humans by bots and subsequent mass unemployment; or the techno-optimists who viewed machines as liberating workers from grunt work, allowing them to pursue very human jobs requiring creativity and empathy.

Well, we’re not there yet. We’ve arrived at a different future. A mid-future? It’s certainly far more prosaic than the futurists led me to believe.

This one is hybrid: A mix of office and homeworking.