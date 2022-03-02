Commentary: Why hybrid work may feel more exhausting than working from the office or home

SINGAPORE: Hybrid working – when some individuals work face to face and others remotely – has been widely heralded as the inevitable next evolutionary step in how we work.

It promises the best of both worlds - the increased flexibility, reduced commutes, improved work-life balance, and smaller office footprints of working from home (WFH) alongside the spontaneous interactions, sense of community, and strong culture of in-office work.

Putting aside the ongoing debates over where employees are most productive at home, free of distractions, versus in the office collaborating with peers – it is important to recognise that hybrid working comes with unique costs above and beyond those of either WFH or working from the office.

Quite simply, working hybrid is more tiring – because it introduces new tasks, additional coordination costs, and psychological drain.

HYBRID WORK ADDS NEW TASKS TO OUR WORKLOAD

To start with, hybrid working introduces several new tasks we must allocate cognitive resources to addressing.

For example, we must decide where we work on a given day. Simple as this may seem, doing this well is a challenging multi-dimensional optimisation problem.

You face a host of questions like: What is the nature of my task, and will I be more productive doing it in isolation or collaboratively? Does the task require physical resources (prototypes, materials and IT systems) that I do not have at home?

Making this even more complex, your decision about where to work is also contingent on the same decisions being made by your colleagues as many of us have no doubt already had the experience of heading into the office to see a colleague only to find out that colleague opted to work at home that day.