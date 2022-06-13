Commentary: Don’t make employees return to the office to make Zoom calls

SINGAPORE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects employees to return to the office or leave, according to a company memo reported on Wednesday (Jun 1).

Tesla’s move has created a stir, as companies worldwide reopen their doors to employees after over two years of working from home. Are Musk’s expectations shared unsaid by other employers? Have employees not earned some flexibility by proving their productivity during the pandemic?

Companies argue that working together in a shared physical space is essential for team building and collaboration, with some pushing for full-time work-from-office (WFO) or a hybrid model with a certain number of days in the office.

Google’s ex-HR chief Laszlo Bock told Bloomberg that large companies like his former company want workers back in the office, claiming that one Google executive told him: “We’ll get everyone back into the office eventually. I just don’t want to pick that fight now.”

Employees may be less enthusiastic – leading to a significant disconnect. A majority of Singapore workers prefer flexible work arrangements, instead of working from either home or office on most days of the week, according to a study by the Institute of Policy Studies.

This means that, when executed incorrectly, RTO plans cause more harm than good. A US study found that half of the workers would rather quit than return to the office full-time, exacerbating the already challenging effects of the Great Resignation. Even if workers don’t leave, they may end up feeling more disengaged than ever.

But there are ways to overcome this disconnect without alienating employees or sacrificing the benefits of the workplace.