Commentary: The days of the hydrogen car are already over

CHELMSFORD, England: Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s.

They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water.

The technology also promised a traditional driving experience. Drivers can refuel at filling stations and the range of a hydrogen car is comparable to the combustion engine vehicle. Hydrogen vehicle technology also offered oil companies the opportunity to shift their operations towards the production and transportation of hydrogen and hydrogen refuelling at existing stations.

The UK government reiterated its commitment to the technology in 2016 by investing £2 million (US$2.4 million) in the promotion of hydrogen cars to UK businesses.

The European Parliament have more recently agreed to set minimum national targets for the deployment of alternative fuel infrastructure. Under this framework, there will be at least one hydrogen refuelling station every 100km along main EU roads.

But hydrogen cars have now all but disappeared. Toyota and Hyundai, the only vehicle manufacturers to produce hydrogen cars for the UK market, sold just 12 hydrogen cars in the country in 2021. Earlier this year, Shell closed all of its UK hydrogen refuelling stations.