Commentary: Stop calling it the imposter ‘syndrome’. They're normal feelings of inadequacy

LONDON: There are few people who have reached any degree of success or seniority in their careers who haven’t also felt the occasional gnawing sense that they don’t deserve their position, that others overestimate their abilities and that they are going to be “found out” at any moment. I know I have.

Most of us – roughly 70 per cent, research suggests – have at one time or another suffered from what is known as “imposter syndrome”.

But should we really consider it a syndrome, defined as “a combination of medical problems that shows the existence of a particular disease or mental condition”? If so, then it is a rather peculiar one, given how widespread it is, its lack of distinct symptoms and the fact that it does not appear to affect how well those who say they have fallen prey to it – who include Sheryl Sandberg and Albert Einstein – can function.

Indeed, even the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a tome that lists mental illnesses including “hoarding disorder” and “caffeine withdrawal”, does not include imposter syndrome in its 947 pages.

NOT A SYNDROME NOR AN ILLNESS

“Imposter phenomenon” was first described in a 1978 research paper by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, as “an internal experience of intellectual phoniness” prevalent in the group of particularly high-achieving women they were studying.

But the word “syndrome” was conspicuously absent from their paper, as was any mention of the possibility that men might experience the same feeling.