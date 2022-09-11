Commentary: Imposter syndrome is a professional superpower – embrace it

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia: I have a new motto: Embrace your inner imposter.

On a recent episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast, Magnus Carlsen, arguably the greatest chess player of all time, confessed to a feeling of “imposter syndrome” - and the topic of discussion, to be clear, was chess, not global politics.

Imposter syndrome is a positively good thing. When searching for talent, I look for people who feel they suffer from imposter syndrome.

If you think you are not qualified to do what you are doing, it is a sign you are setting your sights high and reaching for a new and perhaps unprecedented level of achievement.

BREAK NEW PATHS WITHOUT ALL THE STANDARD CREDENTIALS

More than ever before, people seem to be breaking new paths at very young ages or without all the standard credentials.

Carlsen, for instance, was the world’s top-rated chess player at age 19, the youngest player ever to hold that designation. At times he might have thought, “How did this happen!?”

When Kobe Bryant and LeBron James skipped college basketball and moved directly to the NBA, such career paths were unusual and controversial. They made it work, and pretty quickly they too were no longer considered imposters.