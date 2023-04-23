Commentary: India has the world's biggest population but won't count it

NEW DELHI: This week, the United Nations informed the world that India was now its most populous nation.

According to the UN, there are now 1.428 billion people in India, as opposed to a mere 1.426 billion in China. When asked about this, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson sounded dismissive: “I want to tell you that population dividend does not depend on quantity but also quality”.

I would love to reply in kind - except I don’t even know if the UN’s claim is correct. Are we already the biggest country in the world? Perhaps.

But most projections of India’s population are based on decades-old data, because India hasn’t conducted a proper census since 2011.

NO SIGN OF PREPARATION AFTER PANDEMIC POSTPONEMENT

India’s parliamentary elections, every five years, are generally agreed to be the world’s most impressive public exercise. In some ways, India’s census is even more remarkable in its scale, efficiency and integrity. Once every decade, for over a century, every Indian and their household’s characteristics have been enumerated.

In 2020, however, pandemic-hit India postponed the census and claimed at first it would shift online - as was tried in the United States, for example. Yet things have returned to normal, in India as elsewhere, and there’s no sign of preparations for a census, online or off.