Commentary: What happened to India’s Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine?

CANBERRA: India has taken great pride in Covaxin, its first home-grown COVID-19 vaccine developed early in the pandemic, which had been hailed as a success story of the immense capabilities of the country’s pharmaceuticals sector.

The problem is, Covaxin still has not been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use.

Since his election to office in 2014, one of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s key policy platforms has been “Make in India” - an emphasis on Indian manufacturing.

Most recently, he has trumpeted the success of the locally developed and manufactured Covaxin, the mainstay of India’s vaccination programme alongside Covishield, the WHO-approved Indian-manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

But amid the hubris surrounding India’s manufacturing processes and somewhat successful vaccine rollout has been muffled concern about whether Covaxin’s fast-tracked national approval could end up hurting India instead.

There are questions about the lack of clinical trial data and whether there is sufficient transparency surrounding a vitally important part of India’s roadmap out of its COVID-19 situation.

Phase 3 data have not been published in a respected peer-reviewed journal – meaning there is not yet clear evidence of Covaxin’s efficacy against COVID-19.

NOT RECOGNISED FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL EXEMPTIONS

At a practical level and of immediate concern is whether the millions of Indians who have received Covaxin may be prevented from flying internationally at a time where more countries are relaxing border measures for internationally recognised vaccines.