Commentary: Why US tech firms are investing billions in India

Access to data is a key reason. Generative AI models need to be trained on reams of user data, and investing in India gives American firms access to the world’s biggest population of about 1.46 billion people.

According to a Deloitte survey, India has the highest generative AI adoption rate in the Asia Pacific, with 90 per cent of students and 80 per cent of employees actively using the technology. This has fuelled the growth of AI infrastructure in India – data centre capacity is set to more than triple to about 4.5 gigawatts by 2030.

Another reason that US firms are investing in India is its huge base of tech talent. AI engineers are now in hot demand, and about 1.8 million people work in India’s back-office sector. The country decades ago became a hub for basic IT support but is moving up the value chain as multinational companies adopt AI tools.

India offers US AI providers a large and accessible market with few local rivals. No Indian large language model (LLM) ranks among the top worldwide. India is the fastest-growing market for ChatGPT, and is possibly already its largest user base.

Meanwhile, Google’s Gemini is easy to access in India because Android phones – which come with Google’s services built in – make up almost the entire smartphone market.

Together, these factors give US firms an early advantage in shaping how Indian consumers use generative AI tools, with such services acting as entry points into their wider tech ecosystems.