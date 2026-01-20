Commentary: Why India has a private investment problem

From the outside, the economy looks like it is in a “Goldilocks phase”, as the commentator TN Ninan has argued: inflation is low, the trade deficit manageable, and private-sector balance sheets are healthy. But, he points out, that doesn’t mean the economy is actually growing any faster than it was a decade ago, when it had far more troubles.

Investors by and large agree. Writing in the Financial Times, Ruchir Sharma points out that India’s “not getting any love” for its world-beating growth - capital isn’t flowing in like it should.

PERSISTENTLY LOW PRIVATE INVESTMENT

There’s an additional, underlying problem here that explains why the numbers look great but its future feels uncertain. And that is that private investment is persistently low.

In fact, Modi has made at least one big structural change to the economy. He shifted the burden of investing for growth from companies to the public sector. The share of federal government capital spending in GDP terms has doubled since 2014.

Alongside that, however, debt has ballooned. The number that defines Modinomics isn’t 7.4 per cent GDP growth. It’s 81 per cent, the current debt-to-GDP ratio. That was in the 60s when the current government took over.