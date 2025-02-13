Commentary: India is hitting the gas on building up its space capabilities. Here's why

DELHI: The year 2025 began on a high note for the Indian space programme.

India in January undertook its 100th space launch by propelling a navigation satellite to geostationary orbit and also successfully conducted a space docking mission (Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX). This makes India only the fourth country to achieve this feat of joining together two crafts in space, after the United States, Russia and China.

The success of the docking mission is crucial for New Delhi’s space ambitions and future plans.

India plans to launch a manned mission to the moon by 2040, send an orbiter to Venus, and start work on its first space station. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also expected to launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2027 with the aim of bringing back samples of moon surface. In 2023, India became the fourth nation to land an unmanned mission to the moon.

The Indian space programme, which is primarily a civilian programme, started formally with the ISRO’s establishment in 1969.

While its achievements so far are remarkable as an example of what a country can achieve in a small time frame, it’s also a feat of economy: New Delhi has managed this on a meagre budget of US$1.6 billion. In comparison, the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has an annual budget of around US$25 billion.

In fact, most of India’s space missions have cost less than the average Hollywood blockbuster - the Chandrayaan-3 cost around US$75 million while Mars orbiter Mangalyaan cost around US$74 million.

India is proof that even with a relatively small budget, it’s possible to have a successful and profitable space programme. Indian scientists assert that this is also due to the international sanctions imposed on New Delhi following India’s first nuclear test in 1974, forcing them to develop homegrown technologies rather than shell out for expensive imports.