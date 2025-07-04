Commentary: India’s state and central governments still aren’t speaking the same language

CANBERRA: The first rule of discussing language policy in India is to leave any expectations of a calm conversation at the door. With four major language families – as distinct from each other as English is from Mandarin – and 23 languages holding official status, reasoned debate is almost always abandoned in favour of passionate infighting.

Language has reappeared at the forefront of Indian political discourse over the National Education Policy (NEP), a recent revamp of the education system. But while this conflict’s flashpoint is language, it hints at something deeper about India’s governance.

The union government has unilaterally demanded that all states implement the NEP, despite education being an area of shared responsibility between the union and the states. One of the key sticking points is the three-language formula.

While its professed aim is to foster greater understanding between India’s diverse regions by requiring states to teach the local language, English and one other Indian language of their choice, some states view the policy as a veiled scheme to enforce Hindi.

While most non-Hindi-speaking states offer Hindi as their third language, Hindi-speaking states tend to teach its extinct classical parent Sanskrit instead of a contemporary language from another region.

India’s complicated debate over language is etched into the national psyche. At its core lies a tension between two public policy priorities – the long-standing Indian national project on the one hand, and the more recent pursuit of rapid economic development on the other.

The two need not necessarily be contradictory but are increasingly diverging as India’s economic liberalisation rubs up against its inward-looking instincts.