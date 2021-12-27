Commentary: India's year of beauty and a few beasts

CANBERRA, Australia: It has been a tumultuous 2021 for India: Floods, fires, plague and pollution, but also healthy economic growth figures, a successful vaccination campaign, a UN Security Council non-permanent seat, and more visibility on the world stage in non-political ways.

India also had an eleventh-hour soft power win in, of all things, the global beauty pageant Miss Universe, with India’s Harnaaz Sandhu winning the crown.

Normally, I would be mildly scornful, but this year it feels churlish to mock the joy that Indians are expressing over the victory, given the year they’ve had.

Sure, the contest is retrograde, but if it brings a measure of happiness to the masses, then it is worth every bikini-clad step.

In any case, Miss Universe has a rightful place in discussions about soft power. India, for a time, took global beauty pageantry very seriously, particularly in the 1990s after Indian models won Miss Universe and Miss World concurrently (Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai both went on to have long Bollywood careers).

The wins came a few years after the Indian economy deregulated in 1991, and triggered widespread jubilation as they were considered the ultimate symbol of India finally finding its place on the global stage.

It set in train a determination to winning pageants on par with South American countries, or the way Australia approaches swimming meets. (There’s even a Wikipedia page charting India’s placement in each of the major global beauty pageants since 1951).

This year’s winner is the first Indian Miss Universe since 2000 – coincidentally, the year she was born.

But in a sign of the times, news outlets are not breathlessly reporting her measurements, but rather that she is a passionate menstruation rights advocate and that her winning dress was by a trans designer.