Commentary: Modi’s BJP win in West Bengal is more than an electoral upset

NEW DELHI: The 2026 West Bengal legislative assembly election may come to be remembered as one of the most consequential state polls in contemporary India. It marked the moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally breached one of the last major regional fortresses resisting his expansion of political power.

But the larger significance of West Bengal lies in what it signals beyond the immediate – about the nationalisation of Indian politics and what that might mean beyond India’s borders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies now govern 22 out of 31 states across India. When Mr Modi came to power in 2014, they held just seven states.

HOW WEST BENGAL WAS WON

West Bengal was supposed to be difficult terrain for the BJP and victory looked an uphill task.