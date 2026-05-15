Commentary: Modi’s austerity appeal shows his luck may have run out

The good news is that the government seems to have at last woken up to the scale of the problem. Other countries in Asia began to introduce some forms of rationing weeks ago. Perhaps New Delhi was distracted by the need to win state elections, and now that those are done, they can get around to the small matter of a possible crisis.

Hopefully Modi won’t limit himself to pious exhortations. It’s hard to imagine that Indians will voluntarily cut down on cooking oil or gold jewelry. Fortunately, the best method for changing consumer behavior already exists, and requires the government to do very little: the price mechanism.

WHAT CAN INDIA DO?

The government must allow the price of imports to rise if it is serious about cutting the import bill and ensuring financial stability. The Reserve Bank will have to let the rupee fall. And, even more importantly, the increase in the price of fuel must be passed on to customers.

This goes against Modi’s natural instincts. While fuel prices are supposedly decontrolled, in reality the government tries to manage them as best it can: absorbing any losses through the balance sheets of state-run oil companies. Costs have been held steadily for four years now, and the government has touted that as a major achievement.

Discontent is inevitable. But if higher prices are passed on transparently to consumers, the government might have a chance of subsidising the worst-off while showing that it is doing the best it can. If, instead, Modi repeats the mistakes of his predecessors - allowing deficits, internal and external, to grow unmanageably - he may well wind up facing a political crisis, not just an economic one.