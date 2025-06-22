Commentary: India and Pakistan are on a global charm offensive to tell their version of the conflict

LONDON: In the past fortnight, multi-party parliamentary delegations from India and Pakistan have stopped in London as part of a world tour. Having had the opportunity to interact with both delegations, one thing becomes abundantly clear: Dialogue is a dead end (for now).

They were essentially two sides of the same coin, each seeking to make the case for their nation’s narrative following the brief, 87-hour conflict in May.

Both sought to claim the moral high ground while painting the other side as the aggressor. Each resented any parallels or equivalency drawn between their positions. According to India, its actions were a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. According to Pakistan, its military action was triggered by India’s military operation, while arguing that New Delhi has failed to offer the smoking gun of Pakistani complicity in the terror attack.

Both trumpeted their battlefield successes while downplaying their losses. The Pakistani side touted the loss of Indian aircraft in the initial military exchange, while the Indian side downplayed this, noting that such losses should be expected as part of any military campaign (and refusing to admit to any specific losses). India also played up the strength of its air defences in repelling Pakistan’s counterattacks and the concomitant weakness of Pakistan’s air defences.

Both emphasised red lines. For India, another terror attack would trigger a war. For Pakistan, any violation of the Indus Water Treaty would do the same. The Indian delegation noted that India had dropped its previous “hesitation” of deploying hard power, while the Pakistani delegation accused India of “dragging water onto the battlefield”.