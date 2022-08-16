Commentary: What if India and Pakistan actually got along?

AMRITSAR, PUNJAB: Every now and then - but not too often - it is worth floating an idea that hardly anyone agrees with, if only to keep the discourse fresh.

In that spirit, consider my latest entry to this category: The status quo between India and Pakistan is temporary. The world should start thinking about a future in which the two nations have a fundamentally different relationship.

Full reunification, of course, is difficult to imagine. But there are many possible options that fall short of that: A loose confederation, a NAFTA-like trade structure, a military alliance, even a broader regional reconfiguration under which each nation loses some territory but the remaining parts move closer together.

I have discussed these and related ideas with many well-informed Indians and Pakistanis, and the response has been very … unenthusiastic.

They offer numerous and valid rejoinders. There are rising religious tensions in India, they say. Many Indians, most of all in south India, do not feel any special historical connection with Pakistan. The two countries cannot even resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Pakistan is too close to China. India’s ruling party does too well under the status quo. Trade and travel between the two countries is getting more restricted, not less. The border is one of the world’s most militarised.

As I said, all valid points. What about arguments on the other side? They are mostly longer-term.