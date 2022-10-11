Commentary: India’s balancing act on Russia is getting trickier

NEW DELHI: India’s official position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is notoriously hard to pin down. Within the last fortnight alone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly reproved Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that "this is not the era for war".

But then India, as a member of the UN Security Council, abstained on a vote condemning Moscow’s “annexation” of Ukrainian territory. To add insult to injury, Modi also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there was “no military solution” to the conflict - just as the Ukrainian army was blitzing across parts of northeastern and southern Ukraine.

To questions being asked - including by Indians - about this somewhat confusing stand, the government has a clear answer: India will do what is in its own interests. This is a comforting proposition, and not one anyone can disagree with.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has assured us, after all, that "we draw our conclusions and make our assessments. … We have a decent sense of what is in our interest and know how to protect it and advance it".