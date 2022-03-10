Commentary: India's refusal to take a side on Ukraine war may prove costly

NEW DELHI: Russia’s war in Ukraine has exposed India’s strategic vulnerabilities as few other things could, raising fundamental questions about the country’s position in the world, its regional security and the wisdom of its long-term relationships.

India abstained from a succession of United Nations votes – in the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council – condemning the Russian invasion. In its initial “explanation of vote”, India did not even mention Russia or deplore the invasion.

Instead, India merely urged a de-escalation of the conflict by those involved, as if both countries were belligerents, when in fact there is an obvious aggressor and a clear victim. India did not even object to Russia’s earlier recognition of the independence of the separatist Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In subsequent statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has at least reiterated India’s longstanding principles, while calling for “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”.

In the face of mounting casualties – including an Indian student killed by Russian fire while queuing for food in Kharkiv – Modi’s government continues to call in vain for peace, while ensuring that no criticism, let alone condemnation, of Russia passes its official lips.

INDIA'S PRECARIOUS BALANCING GAME OF DIPLOMACY

The reasons for India’s reticence are easy to discern. For starters, Russia supplies India with about 50 per cent of its weapons and defence equipment.

And while India’s other commercial ties with Russia are much more modest than those it has with the United States, diplomatic relations with the Kremlin have been close since the days of the Soviet Union.

Soviet vetoes at the UN frequently shielded India on Kashmir, and the Kremlin’s protection was indispensable during the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence when the United States and China supported Pakistan.