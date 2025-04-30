Commentary: India wants a strong response to deadly Kashmir attack – it needs a calibrated one

SINGAPORE: After unidentified shooters opened fire on tourists and killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Apr 22, the question is not whether the Indian government will respond militarily against Pakistan, which it blames for the attack, but when and at what scale.

India views this as the third major terror attack in the disputed Himalayan territory since Narendra Modi’s government assumed power in 2014. On Tuesday (Apr 29), the Indian prime minister gave the military “complete operational freedom” to decide on a response.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are once again rising, breaking through the “normalcy” in Kashmir that New Delhi had sought to project.

Already, India has taken some immediate steps to respond to the Pahalgam attacks. It closed the only border crossing with Pakistan, terminated visas and expelled some Pakistani diplomats.

In an unprecedented step, India also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, the historic treaty signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan to govern the sharing of river waters. As the upstream neighbour, India has vowed to cut off Pakistan’s water supply.