Commentary: Bad idea for India to limit rice exports

NEW DELHI: A few months ago, when India restricted wheat exports following a heatwave, rumbles ran through the world’s food markets.

Still, while India is a giant consumer of wheat, it’s not as big an exporter. The real fear was that New Delhi might cut off rice shipments as well: India is the world’s largest exporter by far.

Fortunately, rice prices in India hit a five-year low around then, depressed by ample global supply and a weak rupee. Things are very different today. First, Indian rice crops have been struck by a mystery “stunting” disease caused by a virus first observed in China in 2001. Even worse, rainfall in three major rice-producing states in the country’s north and east has been low or erratic.

There’s talk that Indian officials – worried about shrinking supplies and domestic inflation – are now considering restricting rice exports, too. A wholesale ban of the sort that New Delhi usually imposes would be a dire mistake – for the world and for Indian farmers.

IRRESPONSIBLE AND UNPRODUCTIVE TO BAN RICE EXPORTS

The last time India blocked grain exports, in 2007 and 2008, the decision precipitated a years-long food-security crisis. Repeating that ban would be both irresponsible and unproductive.

Irresponsible, because higher rice prices globally would hit developing nations – already struggling as the Ukraine war has driven up costs for food, fuel and fertiliser – when they can least afford it. An India that aspires to lead the developing world cannot deliberately harm those for whom it claims to speak.